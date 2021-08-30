ADVA Optical Networking SE and ADTRAN, Inc., sign agreement on business combination and public exchange offer

Munich, Germany, 30 August 2021. Today, ADVA Optical Networking SE ("ADVA") and ADTRAN, Inc. ("ADTRAN") have signed a business combination agreement ("BCA") to combine the two companies, creating a leading global product and service provider of end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprise and government customers. In order to achieve the business combination, ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company ("HoldCo") that was incorporated by ADTRAN as its subsidiary and will apply for an admission of its shares to be traded on NASDAQ and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Pursuant to the BCA, ADTRAN and ADVA will each become a direct subsidiary of HoldCo; ADTRAN through a merger pursuant to US-law and ADVA by means of a public exchange offer ("Offer") to all ADVA shareholders. HoldCo published its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer in form of an exchange offer to all ADVA shareholders, pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 of the German Takeover Act (WpÜG).

Under the terms of the offer, each ADVA share will be exchanged for 0.8244 HoldCo shares, valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share based on ADTRAN's closing share price of USD 24.57 and representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price, each as of August 27, 2021, the last trading day prior to the signing of the BCA. On a three-months volume-weighted average basis, the offer is equivalent to EUR 14.98 per ADVA share based on ADTRAN's three-months volume-weighted average share price as of August 27, 2021, representing a premium of 22% to ADVA's three-months volume-weighted average share price for the same period, an equity value of EUR 789 million, and an enterprise value of EUR 759 million for an implied multiple of 1.3x LTM Revenue ended June 30, 2021. ADTRAN shares will be exchanged for shares in the new holding company on a one-for-one basis. After the business combination, former ADVA shareholders would own approximately 46% of the combined company's equity and former ADTRAN shareholders approximately 54%, if all ADVA shareholders were to fully subscribe to the Offer.