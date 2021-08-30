Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer ( freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot ) pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG )

DGAP-WpÜG: Acorn HoldCo, Inc. / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bidder: Acorn HoldCo, Inc. 30.08.2021 / 13:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bidder:

Acorn HoldCo, Inc.

901 Explorer Boulevard

Huntsville, Alabama

United States

incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States of America, and registered with the division of corporations of the state of Delaware, United States, under registration number 6141966

Target:

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Märzenquelle 1-3

98617 Meiningen-Dreißigacker

Germany

incorporated under German law and registered with the commercial register of the local court of Jena, Germany, under HRB 508155

(WKN: 510300 / ISIN: DE0005103006)

On 30 August 2021, Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (the "Bidder"), a newly formed corporation incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN, Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States with registered address in Wilmington, United States ("ADTRAN"), decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of ADVA Optical Networking SE (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE0005103006), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of the Company, (the "ADVA Shares") in the form of an exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer").