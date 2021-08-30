checkAd

Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge Names Eight Finalists

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has named eight companies as finalists in the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge, which brings together leading-edge startups with prominent health companies to tackle some of North America’s greatest health challenges.

Attracting more than 2,600 startup applicants in the past five years, the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge supports finding innovative approaches and solutions to help create better healthcare access, experiences and ultimately outcomes for all people.

“The finalists are emerging businesses that are reimagining the healthcare experience to provide people with the convenience and personalization they are accustomed to receiving with other industries,” said Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation services at Accenture. “It’s exciting to learn more about these companies and the areas of healthcare they are impacting to deliver on the promise of human ingenuity and technology.”

Using a virtual platform for this year’s challenge, a panel of leading executives from some of the world’s largest health companies selected the finalists. The innovative solutions include a contact-free in-home multiparameter health sensing system for chronic cardiopulmonary diseases to a comprehensive professional-grade VR medical simulation system to train physicians, nurses, and other allied health professionals. The finalists are:

  • Angle Health. Located in Salt Lake City, UT, Angle Health is a full-stack, AI-enabled health plan delivering comprehensive healthcare benefits tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. By replacing legacy systems with modern infrastructure, Angle is able to streamline and centralize operations to create an uncomplicated experience across employers, brokers, members, and healthcare providers. Its fully digital platform delivers an employer and member experience that centers around ease of use, personalization, and more equitable access to care.
  • Axle Health. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Axle Health enables any healthcare company to offer in-home visits to their patients. Axle provides the software platform, operational management, and network of healthcare professionals - an infrastructure layer - to handle in-home care, giving telehealth, payors, and clinical trials physical access to patients without the real estate footprint.
  • Donisi Health. Located in Tel Aviv, Israel, Donisi changes the lives of seniors and those with chronic cardiopulmonary diseases, freeing them to focus on living life to the fullest. The contact-free in-home multiparameter health sensing system provides measurement and trend analysis information for key health indicators to notify patients when measurements deviate from personalized norms. FDA cleared and backed by 26 granted patents, Donisi’s system consists of a table-top device, health cloud, mobile app, and patient dashboard.
  • Ellipsis Health. Through the unique power of voice, Ellipsis Health, based in San Francisco, CA, helps people understand their emotional health. By using the words people say and how they say them, the company has pioneered an artificial intelligence-powered, speech-based vital sign to identify, quantify and manage depression, and anxiety symptoms at scale. Its integrated behavioral health solution aids time-strapped healthcare providers (frontline workers, PCPs, case managers, nurses, etc.) and payers to reliably identify and stratify patient populations - facilitating scalable behavioral health screening and longitudinal monitoring of symptoms and treatment efficacy.
  • Ōmcare. Ōmcare is a digital health company pioneering an open access, home health platform that allows healthcare organizations to extend care into the home via a secure telehealth infrastructure and integration with their patented medication dispensing technology. Based in Burnsville, MN, Ōmcare enables remote delivery of wrap around care coordination and integration of existing virtual care and remote patient care solutions, promising real medication adherence defined as right med, right time, right person.
  • Phyxable. Phyxable is an end-to-end pain and prevention platform. With the help of telemedicine, augmented reality, and machine learning, Phyxable empowers people in pain to quickly diagnose, self-care and prevent their injuries from coming back without stepping outside of their home. Located in Toronto, CAN Phyxable is reinventing how pain should be managed.
  • SimX. SimX, located in San Francisco, CA, brings virtual and augmented reality to medical simulation training. With its completely immersive environments, SimX is used to train physicians, nurses, and other allied health professionals in a variety of medical scenarios. Furthermore, the platform allows medical teams to replace expensive mannequins with a low-cost, wireless VR headset, and an incredibly flexible virtual patient.
  • Spora Health. Spora Health is primary care for people of color. Located in Oakland, CA, the company is a practice that is designed to meet the cultural expectations of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community. Spora Health has also created an evidence based cultural competency training called The Spora Institute which helps providers learn the skills required to provide culturally competent care.

The finalists will participate in the final round and awards ceremony at a virtual event to be held on September 28, 2021. The judging panel will comprise executives from globally recognized health and venture capital companies, providing the finalists with exposure and access to industry-leading experience to help bring their ideas to market.

