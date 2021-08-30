Home Bistro, Inc. Retains Executive Chef to Redevelop its Private Label Brand Meals

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, …

Chef Amy graduated from Cordon Bleu Paris and achieved the position of Chef de Partie with Guy Savoy, a three Michelin Star Parisian restaurant. After Guy Savoy, Chef Amy worked at Le Bernadin in NYC, also a three Michelin Star restaurant, as a Chef de Partie. She has also opened three restaurants in San Francisco. Her credentials also include a Cuisine Certificate from Le Cordon Bleu plus basic certificates in Pastry and Wine.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has retained Executive Chef Amy Hedayatpour to redevelop its private label "Home Bistro' brand meals.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "As part of our recent transition to fresh delivered meals, we believe this was the opportune time to redevelop and update some of the older recipes from our private label "Home Bistro" brand. Chef Amy was a perfect fit for us given her experience working with iconic Michelin star restaurants, her culinary passion and creativity."

Chef Amy Hedayatpour commented, "I was introduced to Zalmi and the Home Bistro concept last year and am impressed at the exceptional progress the Company has made during in so far 2021. I am excited to be working on updating Home Bistro existing brand recipes as well as new recipe development with their team."

About Chef Amy Hedayatpour

Chef Amy Hedayatpour's passion drives her menus and insures a mouth-watering Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fusion making healthy food not just tasty - but downright delicious!

Her extensive cooking background is as rare as a steak cooked "bleu". Amy cut her chops at the famous French 3-Michelin star restaurant Guy Savoy, where she worked her way up from stagierto Chef de Partie and from the Amuse Bouche Station to the prestigious meat station - she is the first woman and the only American to do so.

Continuing her knowledge of French cuisine she jumped from land to the sea and moved to NYC to cook on the line at the famous fish focused 3-Michelin star restaurant, Le Bernardin.

Later, upon returning home to the Bay Area, and after opening several restaurants for different restaurateurs, Amy kicked the confines of the commercial kitchen to the curb and began her own Farm-to-table business providing cooking classes and dinners on farms in the fields along the Northern California coast.