Halberd Corporation Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Tests Yield Outstanding Results

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) provided an update on its Alzheimer's Disease eradication experimentation being conducted at Youngstown State University (YSU) and Arizona State University (ASU). …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) provided an update on its Alzheimer's Disease eradication experimentation being conducted at Youngstown State University (YSU) and Arizona State University (ASU). Following standard scientific methodology, Halberd conducted two rounds of experimentation on Phosphorylated Tau, and the results were so astounding that the researchers want to conduct further replication tests prior to publication in scientific articles.

Bodily fluids treated with nanoparticles conjoined to specific antibodies attract and adhere to target disease antigens. These conjoined target antigens are subjected to laser emissive energy and to radio frequency waves in separate experiments. Halberd's initial target disease antigen, Phosphorylated Tau, is the primary building block of neurofibrillary tangles associated with the onset and progression of Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, stated. "Once the replication testing is completed, our researchers will commence writing scientific articles on the technology and results. These tests and the scientific documents should be completed within the next several weeks. Testing on the other antigens associated with Alzheimer's Disease will commence at that time."

"Halberd's previous testing on E. Coli also yielded stunningly positive results, which are also being replicated prior to publication," Hartman concluded.

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies.

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287 and an allowed but not yet issued patent for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -
On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis. The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders."

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



