ADVA Merges with ADTRAN in All-Share Deal

Autor: PLX AI
30.08.2021, 13:53  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company incorporated by ADTRAN as a subsidiary.Offer valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price as of August 27ADVA shareholders would …

  • (PLX AI) – ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company incorporated by ADTRAN as a subsidiary.
  • Offer valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price as of August 27
  • ADVA shareholders would own approximately 46% of the combined company's equity
  • Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the second or third quarter of 2022
  • Minimum acceptance rate of 70% of the outstanding shares in ADVA
