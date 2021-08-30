ADVA Merges with ADTRAN in All-Share Deal
(PLX AI) – ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company incorporated by ADTRAN as a subsidiary.Offer valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price as of August 27ADVA shareholders would …
(PLX AI) – ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company incorporated by ADTRAN as a subsidiary.Offer valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price as of August 27ADVA shareholders would …
- (PLX AI) – ADVA and ADTRAN shall be combined under a new holding company incorporated by ADTRAN as a subsidiary.
- Offer valuing ADVA at EUR 17.17 per share representing a premium of 33% to ADVA's closing price as of August 27
- ADVA shareholders would own approximately 46% of the combined company's equity
- Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the second or third quarter of 2022
- Minimum acceptance rate of 70% of the outstanding shares in ADVA
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare