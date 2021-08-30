Global Natural Language Processing Market Projected to Beat $42,389.83 Million, Rising at 20.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [353 pages] by Research Dive

Rising use of natural language processing techniques by companies for obtaining customer reviews is fueling the natural language processing market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the market growth. The North America market is likely to lead the market in the near future.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Natural Language Processing Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise Model), Type (Rule Based, Statistical, and Hybrid), Application Type (Machine Translation, Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Text Classification, Question Answering, and Others), Vertical Type (Automotive, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".