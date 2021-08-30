checkAd

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

30.08.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Short
Basispreis 42,25€
Hebel 13,68
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 36,76€
Hebel 12,35
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 2. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 August 2021 until and including 27 August 2021, a number of 143,271 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
23.08.2021 10,345 38.33
24.08.2021 20,649 38.59
25.08.2021 36,178 38.91
26.08.2021 26,099 38.85
27.08.2021 50,000 39.40
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 27 August 2021 amounts to 310,490 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 30 August 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board




Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

30.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229724

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229724  30.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229724&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 30.08.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO führt Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1-zu-4 durch
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-News: adesso continues seeing strong growth in the first half of 2021 and posts a significant rise in ...
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Ergebnisse 9M '20/'21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beschleunigt Entwicklung in Utah
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance mit White-Label-Robos auf Wachstumskurs
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Gea Group auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
25.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax vor Ifo leicht im Plus - MDax-Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax minimal schwächer erwartet - Ifo im Fokus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Gea Group auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 36 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
25.08.21JPMORGAN stuft Gea Group auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
23.08.21BAADER BANK stuft Gea Group auf 'Add'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
18.08.21Gea Group: Hochstufung vor dem Kapitalmarkttag
4investors | Kommentare
18.08.21Maschinenexport wächst kräftig - Plus von gut 11 Prozent im Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt Gea Group auf 'Halten' und fairen Wert auf 38 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere