Novo Integrated Sciences Signs LOIs to Acquire Seven Pharmacies in the United States

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), a pioneer with a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation, today announced the signing of non-binding Letters of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire seven pharmacies in the United States. The proposed all-stock transactions contemplate the acquisition, by Novo, of a 50% interest in each pharmacy. Novo expects to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements and to close the acquisitions during the second half of 2021.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “This acquisition of seven pharmacies, which collectively generated approximately $55 million in annualized revenue in 2020, would establish our footprint in the U.S. with locations in Florida, Virginia, and Arizona. We believe that the daily patient interaction will allow us to leverage our telehealth platform, mobile application (NovoConnect), on-site diagnostic capabilities such as Zgraft, and customized nutrition and wellness product offerings, establishing Novo as a vertically integrated, multidisciplinary health care provider. As part of the proposed all-stock transactions, current management would remain in place to continue operating the pharmacies day-to-day, with a more unique Novo patient product and service offering at each of their locations.”

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that “decentralizing” healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity offers an essential solution to the fundamental transformation of healthcare delivery. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of “ease-of-access” in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.