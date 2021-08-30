Graphite Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. ET; and

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from Graphite Bio’s website at www.graphitebio.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.