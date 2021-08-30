Graphite Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
- Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. ET; and
- 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET.
The fireside chats will be webcast live from Graphite Bio’s website at www.graphitebio.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing high efficiency targeted gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to potentially cure a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases. Graphite Bio is pioneering a precision gene editing approach that could enable a variety of applications to transform human health through its potential to achieve one of medicine’s most elusive goals: to precisely “find & replace” any gene in the genome. Graphite Bio’s platform allows it to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations. The company was co-founded by academic pioneers in the fields of gene editing and gene therapy, including Maria Grazia Roncarolo, M.D., and Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D.
