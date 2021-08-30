Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache...

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that 17 presentations, including one late-breaker, examining post hoc, real-world and survey data for AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection will be presented at the International Headache Society and European Headache Federation Joint Congress, taking place virtually on Sept. 8-12, 2021.

“Migraine affects over a billion people worldwide1, and its impact is felt by patients, caregivers, and society as a whole all around the world. We continue to advance the clinical understanding of how AJOVY can help more people have more days free from migraine,” said Matthias Mueller, MD MSc, VP Global Medical Affairs - Global Therapeutic Areas and Scientific Communications at Teva. “The data to be presented at the joint congress bring us one step closer to understanding how AJOVY might extend the time between migraine attacks to help lessen the impact of migraine worldwide.”

Late-breaking data being presented include a fixed-effect Bayesian network meta-analysis (NMA) assessing relative efficacy for monthly and quarterly AJOVY, daily and twice daily Atogepant and every other day Rimegepant for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine (EM).

Additional data being presented include Phase 3 post hoc analyses assessing:

Headache-free days (HFD) and migraine-free days (MFD) gained in patients using fremanezumab from a one-year extension study of the HALO long-term study (LTS).

The maximum number of consecutive MFD for patients treated with fremanezumab after inadequate response to 2-4 prior migraine preventive medication classes in the FOCUS trial.

The shift in migraine frequency category for participants treated with fremanezumab from a pooled analysis of three Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials: HALO CM, HALO EM and FOCUS.

Teva will host an online symposium, “The Spectrum of CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies: Bringing the science to clinical practice,” on Thursday, September 9 from 17:45-19:15 CEST, after which will be available for on-demand viewing. The symposium will be led by Simona Sacco, Professor of Neurology, University of L'Aquila, Italy, and feature perspectives from Professor Zaza Katsarava, Dr. Deb Friedman and Dr. Larry Charleston, IV on topics including the right patients and timing for treatment with CGRP mAbs, effective migraine prevention beyond headache, and real-world study efficacy, with a focus on complementing clinical trials and validating use in clinical practice.