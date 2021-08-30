checkAd

Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache...

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache Federation Joint Congress 2021

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that 17 presentations, including one late-breaker, examining post hoc, real-world and survey data for AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection will be presented at the International Headache Society and European Headache Federation Joint Congress, taking place virtually on Sept. 8-12, 2021.

“Migraine affects over a billion people worldwide1, and its impact is felt by patients, caregivers, and society as a whole all around the world. We continue to advance the clinical understanding of how AJOVY can help more people have more days free from migraine,” said Matthias Mueller, MD MSc, VP Global Medical Affairs - Global Therapeutic Areas and Scientific Communications at Teva. “The data to be presented at the joint congress bring us one step closer to understanding how AJOVY might extend the time between migraine attacks to help lessen the impact of migraine worldwide.”

Late-breaking data being presented include a fixed-effect Bayesian network meta-analysis (NMA) assessing relative efficacy for monthly and quarterly AJOVY, daily and twice daily Atogepant and every other day Rimegepant for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine (EM).

Additional data being presented include Phase 3 post hoc analyses assessing:

  • Headache-free days (HFD) and migraine-free days (MFD) gained in patients using fremanezumab from a one-year extension study of the HALO long-term study (LTS).
  • The maximum number of consecutive MFD for patients treated with fremanezumab after inadequate response to 2-4 prior migraine preventive medication classes in the FOCUS trial.
  • The shift in migraine frequency category for participants treated with fremanezumab from a pooled analysis of three Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials: HALO CM, HALO EM and FOCUS.

Teva will host an online symposium, “The Spectrum of CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies: Bringing the science to clinical practice,” on Thursday, September 9 from 17:45-19:15 CEST, after which will be available for on-demand viewing. The symposium will be led by Simona Sacco, Professor of Neurology, University of L'Aquila, Italy, and feature perspectives from Professor Zaza Katsarava, Dr. Deb Friedman and Dr. Larry Charleston, IV on topics including the right patients and timing for treatment with CGRP mAbs, effective migraine prevention beyond headache, and real-world study efficacy, with a focus on complementing clinical trials and validating use in clinical practice.

Seite 1 von 5
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache... Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache Federation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Elanco Closes Acquisition of Kindred Biosciences
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Teva Announces Post Hoc Analysis of Long-Term Data Examining Treatment with AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) Tablets in Adult Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten