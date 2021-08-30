Williams Industrial Services Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an energy and industrial infrastructure services company, today announced that management will participate in the following institutional investor events during September, 2021:

September 9 – The Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference (virtual)

September 22 – The DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference (virtual)

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast links, if appropriate. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the applicable firms to arrange one-on-one calls with management.