Williams Industrial Services Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an energy and industrial infrastructure services company, today announced that management will participate in the following institutional investor events during September, 2021:
- September 9 – The Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference (virtual)
- September 22 – The DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference (virtual)
Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast links, if appropriate. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the applicable firms to arrange one-on-one calls with management.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company is a leading provider of infrastructure related services to blue-chip customers in energy and industrial end markets, including a broad range of construction maintenance, modification, and support services. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005130/en/
0 Kommentare