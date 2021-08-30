checkAd

Generation Hemp Chairman and CEO to Speak at Southern Hemp Expo and Company Targets Green Policy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GENH Halcyon Acquisition, LLC (collectively the “Company”), today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans, plans to speak at The Southern Hemp Expo located in Raleigh, NC on September 2, 2021 regarding the financial wellness for hemp companies. Also announced today is the Company’s plan to implement green policies wherever possible for its existing operations of drying, cleaning, stripping, and located in western Kentucky.

The Southern Hemp Expo is a respected industry event, founded by hemp industry pioneers and provides a platform of collaboration and networking for industry professionals, along with an educational outlet and marketplace for the public. Mr. Evans is slated to speak at 2:50 PM on the opening day of the show, this Thursday.

The Company’s recent decision to launch its animal bedding segments, Rowdy Rooster and Kentucky Gold, is, in part, a result of the company’s efforts to implement a “Green Policy” into its operations, wherever possible. The Company’s drying and processing facility operations created a byproduct of millions of pounds of hemp hurd, which is the woody stalk of the hemp plant. To avoid adding additional disposal or haul-away costs to farmers and other corporate clients and in an effort to create a zero waste, sustainable operation, the Company brought in specialized engineers to assess the byproduct and provide management the guidance on what additional steps and equipment would be required to make this byproduct into high quality hemp animal bedding. Now that the necessary equipment has been ordered, installed, and is operational, the facility is operating with zero waste and has taken the first step in the realization of the “Green Policy” goals.

Generation Hemp Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans commented, “When you are involved as a business owner in the hemp industry, you also become part of the hemp community. This community was pioneered by a group of passionate people who have fought over the years for the legalization and utilization of hemp in our everyday lives. At the core of the hemp community’s principles, is an environmental awareness that is acute, and the potential of hemp to have immeasurable positive impact on the environment is an element in hemp’s every use. As a former fossil fuels executive for over three decades, I want to leave an impact that I can be proud, regarding our goal to fix the environment in which we live and breathe. It’s incumbent upon hemp companies to make every effort we can to align with these principles. We, as a corporate citizen, will continue our efforts to make our operations sustainable and implement Green policies whenever and wherever that is possible.”

About Generation Hemp, Inc.

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based hemp company that operates in the midstream sector. With operations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates,” “projects”, “forecasts”, “proposes”, “should”, “likely” or similar expressions, indicates a forward-looking statement. These statements and all the projections in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the company’s future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive.

Generation Hemp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Hemp Chairman and CEO to Speak at Southern Hemp Expo and Company Targets Green Policy Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GENH Halcyon Acquisition, LLC (collectively the “Company”), today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans, plans to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Elanco Closes Acquisition of Kindred Biosciences
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Generation Hemp Provides Operational Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten