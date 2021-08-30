INOVALON (INOV) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INOV) (“Inovalon” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to a consortium of investors composed of, among others, Nordic Capital and Inovalon’s CEO and founder Keith Dunleavy, M.D. (the “Investor Consortium”), who currently owns and controls over 63% of Inovalon’s outstanding stock. On August 19, 2021, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Mr. Dunleavy and the Investor Consortium will acquire Inovalon in a going private merger. As a result of the merger, Inovalon shareholders are only anticipated to receive $41.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Inovalon.

Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. For example, while the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, Dunleavy and certain members of the Investor Consortium are rolling roughly $1.3 billion worth of Inovalon stock into the newly combined company while Inovalon’s minority stockholders are receiving only $41.00 per share in cash for their shares.