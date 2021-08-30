CommScope announced today the general availability of its Fiber Optic Splice Closure (FOSC) modular solution. This dome splice closure builds on FOSC’s legacy of innovation and protection for billions of fiber optic connections around the world, by offering a new, modular seal design that leverages NOVUX technology to accommodate an unprecedented range of applications in fiber-deep installations and deployments.

CommScope Announces General Availability of Modular Fiber Optic Splice Closure for Operators (Photo: Business Wire)

The FOSC Modular Splice Closure is designed to speed fiber installation and facilitate the servicing and extensibility of these connections as operators build their networks of the future. It is a true, all-in-one closure design with a modular architecture made to simplify the planning and logistics of network expansion, while delivering unparalleled reliability. Featuring a wrap-around mechanical seal and interchangeable base segments, the dome splice closure works with the widest range of cable types available and can even replace multiple closures.

“Our FOSC Modular Splice Closure is a breakthrough in versatility for fiber closures that will help accelerate the deployment of tomorrow’s high-speed broadband networks,” said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Connectivity, CommScope. “With its general availability, operators will be able to simplify their cable installations and have the peace of mind that their connections will continue to be protected as they evolve their networks.”

With a modular base composed of eight interchangeable cold-seal segments, this dome splice closure offers unmatched protection and cable versatility while delivering easy access to individual fibers. The closure allows cables to enter the chassis at several points—with no need to take apart and re-install the entire closure. With the FOSC Modular Splice Closure operators can select a single closure to cover a range of network technologies, topologies, cable types, and installation requirements for their feeder and distribution.

General availability for FOSC Modular Splice Closure is scheduled for November 2021. For solution information, please visit the CommScope website.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

