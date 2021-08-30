checkAd

Olympic Steel Names William D. Maurer General Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that William (Bill) Maurer has been promoted to the role of General Manager for the Company’s Milford, Connecticut, facility.

Mr. Maurer’s promotion is part of a planned succession. The facility’s longtime General Manager Gerard (Gerry) Phillips will retire in late March 2022, after more than three decades in the metals industry. Mr. Phillips will remain with the Company in the meantime, partnering with the Milford leadership team to facilitate a seamless transition.

In his new position, Mr. Maurer will assume responsibility for ensuring the safe operation of the Milford facility and the profitable and sustainable commercial growth for the region it serves. He will report directly to James D. Post, Regional Vice President.

“Bill brings extensive commercial experience from more than 25 years in the metals industry,” said Mr. Post. “He excels at building relationships and strong teams and has made significant strides in growing our business in the Northeast.”

Mr. Maurer entered the metals industry in 1996 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in purchasing and sales throughout his career.

Mr. Maurer earned his bachelor’s degree in labor and industrial relations from Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI) and the Iron League of Philadelphia.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 35 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

Olympic Steel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olympic Steel Names William D. Maurer General Manager Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that William (Bill) Maurer has been promoted to the role of General Manager for the Company’s Milford, Connecticut, facility. Mr. Maurer’s promotion is part …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline in 2 Days:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Catalent to Extend Leadership in Rapidly Growing Nutraceuticals Market with Proposed $1 Billion ...
Elanco Closes Acquisition of Kindred Biosciences
Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Olympic Steel Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten