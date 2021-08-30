Olympic Steel Names William D. Maurer General Manager

Mr. Maurer’s promotion is part of a planned succession. The facility’s longtime General Manager Gerard (Gerry) Phillips will retire in late March 2022, after more than three decades in the metals industry. Mr. Phillips will remain with the Company in the meantime, partnering with the Milford leadership team to facilitate a seamless transition.

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that William (Bill) Maurer has been promoted to the role of General Manager for the Company’s Milford, Connecticut, facility.

In his new position, Mr. Maurer will assume responsibility for ensuring the safe operation of the Milford facility and the profitable and sustainable commercial growth for the region it serves. He will report directly to James D. Post, Regional Vice President.

“Bill brings extensive commercial experience from more than 25 years in the metals industry,” said Mr. Post. “He excels at building relationships and strong teams and has made significant strides in growing our business in the Northeast.”

Mr. Maurer entered the metals industry in 1996 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in purchasing and sales throughout his career.

Mr. Maurer earned his bachelor’s degree in labor and industrial relations from Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI) and the Iron League of Philadelphia.

