checkAd

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

  

PR N°C3029C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Aug 23, 2021 to Aug 27, 2021

AMSTERDAM – August 30, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Aug 23, 2021 to Aug 27, 2021 (the “Period”), of 158,752 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 36.6684 and for an overall price of EUR 5,821,186.99.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
23-Aug-21 29,000 36.5133 1,058,885.70 XPAR
24-Aug-21 30,000 36.6726 1,100,178.00 XPAR
25-Aug-21 34,000 36.6811 1,247,157.40 XPAR
26-Aug-21 34,000 36.5745 1,243,533.00 XPAR
27-Aug-21 31,752 36.8932 1,171,432.89 XPAR
Total for Period 158,752 36.6684 5,821,186.99  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,593,227 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program    PR N°C3029C STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Aug 23, 2021 to Aug 27, 2021 AMSTERDAM – August 30, 2021 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...