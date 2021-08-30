checkAd

Lightbridge Corporation Expresses Gratitude to Kathleen Kennedy Townsend for Her Service as a Director

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that the Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Director at The Rock Creek Group and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003, will step down from the Lightbridge Board of Directors, effective today.

“For the past eight years, Kathleen has been a key member of the Board, including her service as Audit Committee chair. I want to thank Kathleen for her valuable counsel, tremendous contributions, and unwavering support for Lightbridge,” commented Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge. “On behalf of our Board, we wish Kathleen the very best in her important new endeavor as she joins the Biden administration in the U.S. Department of Labor.”

Ms. Townsend has a long history of accomplishments in the public and private sectors. She was the State of Maryland's first woman Lieutenant Governor. She had responsibility for a multibillion-dollar budget and oversight of major cabinet departments. Before her 1995 election, Ms. Townsend served in the U.S. Department of Justice as Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the United States. She led the planning to put 100,000 police officers into communities and ignited the Police Corps, a program to give college scholarships to young people who pledge to work as police officers for four years after graduating. Ms. Townsend has also been a Managing Director at the Rock Creek Group, a Washington, DC-based investment advisor. Earlier in her career, Ms. Townsend served as the founder and director of the Maryland Student Service Alliance.

Ms. Townsend is an honors graduate of Harvard University and earned her law degree from the University of New Mexico. She has received 12 honorary degrees. A member of the bar in Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, she is also a certified broker-dealer and author.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

