Kratos’ OpenSpace Satellite Ground System Platform Now Supports Deployments on Red Hat OpenStack Cloud

OpenSpace is a new model for space ground systems that enables satellite operators, Ground-as-a-Service (GSaaS) and service providers to become much more responsive to real-time changes in network resources, user demand and threats to enhance the adaptability, resiliency, security, and reliability of their ground systems.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its OpenSpace Platform designed for dynamic ground operations now supports deployments on the Red Hat OpenStack cloud environment to enable highly secure and scalable satellite missions.

By deploying OpenSpace in OpenStack, operators and service providers can turn their IT infrastructure into a more agile, efficient, and innovative environment that supports the increasingly dynamic requirements of satellite missions and operations. As demands for virtual signal processing rapidly change, the OpenStack environment builds and manages the pools of compute, storage, and networking resources necessary to support OpenSpace’s dynamic ground operations.

“For customers that want to deploy the OpenSpace Platform in a private cloud that is highly secure, controlled and flexible, Red Hat’s OpenStack environment is a great choice,” explains Chris Boyd, Senior Director of Product Management from Kratos. “The private cloud environment can be customized to specific mission needs, dedicated resources offer higher levels of control and capital expenditures can become more predictable.”

OpenSpace is a family of solutions that enable the digital transformation of ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of space network. The family includes OpenSpace SpectralNet for digital IF, OpenSpace quantum for individual virtualized products, and the OpenSpace Platform for fully dynamic, service-oriented, and orchestrated satellite operations. The OpenSpace Platform runs on Microsoft Azure and Red Hat OpenStack with more cloud environments soon becoming available.

Red Hat and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack Word Mark is either a registered trademark/service mark or trademark/service mark of the OpenStack Foundation, in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation's permission. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.