checkAd

Kratos’ OpenSpace Satellite Ground System Platform Now Supports Deployments on Red Hat OpenStack Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Enables customers to process signals in secure and scalable private data center to support satellite missions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its OpenSpace Platform designed for dynamic ground operations now supports deployments on the Red Hat OpenStack cloud environment to enable highly secure and scalable satellite missions.

OpenSpace is a new model for space ground systems that enables satellite operators, Ground-as-a-Service (GSaaS) and service providers to become much more responsive to real-time changes in network resources, user demand and threats to enhance the adaptability, resiliency, security, and reliability of their ground systems.

By deploying OpenSpace in OpenStack, operators and service providers can turn their IT infrastructure into a more agile, efficient, and innovative environment that supports the increasingly dynamic requirements of satellite missions and operations. As demands for virtual signal processing rapidly change, the OpenStack environment builds and manages the pools of compute, storage, and networking resources necessary to support OpenSpace’s dynamic ground operations.

“For customers that want to deploy the OpenSpace Platform in a private cloud that is highly secure, controlled and flexible, Red Hat’s OpenStack environment is a great choice,” explains Chris Boyd, Senior Director of Product Management from Kratos. “The private cloud environment can be customized to specific mission needs, dedicated resources offer higher levels of control and capital expenditures can become more predictable.”

OpenSpace is a family of solutions that enable the digital transformation of ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of space network. The family includes OpenSpace SpectralNet for digital IF, OpenSpace quantum for individual virtualized products, and the OpenSpace Platform for fully dynamic, service-oriented, and orchestrated satellite operations. The OpenSpace Platform runs on Microsoft Azure and Red Hat OpenStack with more cloud environments soon becoming available.

Red Hat and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack Word Mark is either a registered trademark/service mark or trademark/service mark of the OpenStack Foundation, in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation's permission. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kratos’ OpenSpace Satellite Ground System Platform Now Supports Deployments on Red Hat OpenStack Cloud Enables customers to process signals in secure and scalable private data center to support satellite missionsSAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...