AgroFresh Solutions to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through an on-demand audio webcast on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET, and will be accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com. An archived replay of the on-demand presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least 90 days thereafter.