checkAd

Investview Preferred Shares (INVUP) Commence Trading on OTCQX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Eatontown, New Jersey., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQX: INVU) a diversified financial technology company that operates through its subsidiaries to provide dynamic financial education, investment tools, global market research, adaptive blockchain technologies, crypto mining, optimization and repair solutions is pleased to announce the commencement of trading for its Series B Preferred shares on the OTCQX Best Market.

Investview Inc. begins trading its Series B Preferred stock today on OTCQX under the symbol “INVUP.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Holders of Investview Preferred Shares receive an annual dividend yield of 13% that is paid quarterly.

“We are pleased to have our Preferred Shares now trading on the OTCQX Market. This is another critical step in our plan to expand and establish Investview as a leader in the FinTech space. Our preferred shares pay an annual dividend of 13% which is paid quarterly. In today’s low interest rate environment, a 13% annual yield represents our continued commitment to our investors and our confidence in our company,” said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.

Joseph Cammarata, Investview’s CEO added, “In December of 2019 we established a new direction for Investview Inc. We have reduced our debt, increased our revenues, expanded our products and services, reached profitability, increased our cash position, and refocused the charter of the Company to FinTech and the global advancements it can deliver. Our Preferred Shares not only pay a healthy 13% annual dividend, but we were the first company to offer Preferred Shareholders that hold their stock the ability to receive their dividends in USD, or in the digital currencies Bitcoin (BTC) and ndau. Investview – forging the future of FinTech.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, please visit: www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by federal securities law.

Investview Public Relations
Contact: Arthur Rome
Phone Number: 732.889.4308
Email: pr@investview.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investview Preferred Shares (INVUP) Commence Trading on OTCQX Eatontown, New Jersey., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Investview, Inc. (OTCQX: INVU) a diversified financial technology company that operates through its subsidiaries to provide dynamic financial education, investment tools, global market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...