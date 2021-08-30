Galectin Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Hires to Advance Programs in Cancer Immunotherapy and NASH Cirrhosis

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that the Company has recently expanded its management team with multiple key leadership appointments, including Dakshina Reddy, MSM, as Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs; Ezra R. Lowe, Ph.D., as Executive Director, Clinical and Preclinical Pharmacology; Marla Mills-Wilson as Executive Director, Clinical Operations; and Jessica Kopaczewski as Associate Director, Clinical Operations. These strategic appointments strengthen the company’s clinical, regulatory, and operational efforts across its ongoing programs in cancer immunotherapy and NASH cirrhosis.



“The addition of these talented and experienced leaders to our team reflects another inflection point in our growth and development as we advance our exciting programs in NASH cirrhosis and cancer immunotherapy,” said Joel Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Galectin Therapeutics. “These hires, together with the recent appointment of Dr. Ben Carson, Sr., as Senior Advisor, demonstrate our commitment to building a world-class organization and a renewed culture focused on advancing our proprietary galectin-3 inhibitor to significant new milestones. These new team members bring valuable experience that will be instrumental at this critical point in our trials and other research. The Board of Directors and I share a vision for the potential of Galectin Therapeutics. I am grateful that the Board fully supports my goal in continuing to expand our team in these key areas of the organization, in order to achieve our next step in creating value for shareholders.”

Dakshina Reddy

Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs

Dakshina Reddy has over 22 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical research. He has particular expertise in global regulatory, drug development and regulatory life-cycle management strategies, having worked with the FDA, EMA, PMDA and Health Canada amongst other leading regulatory agencies and emerging regulatory bodies in developing economies.

He most recently worked for Novartis as Global Program Regulatory Director, where he led and achieved successful approvals of IND’s, NDA’s, sNDA’s and MAA’s in the U.S., E.U., Japan, China, Brazil and Mexico.

Dakshina holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Rhodes University (South Africa) and a Master of Science Medicine (Pharmaceutical Affairs) from the University of Witwatersrand (South Africa).

Ezra R. Lowe, Ph.D.