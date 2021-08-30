Adyton Resources Announces Filing of Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (the “Company” or Adyton”) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

