South Reach Networks Offers New Services Powered by Infinera’s Industry-leading Open Optical Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., and MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and South Reach Networks (SRN) announced today that SRN’s southeast U.S. long-haul and metro networks are now live. Powered by Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform, the network offers new high-speed Ethernet and Wavelength services to connect data centers, service providers, and enterprise customers across the Southeast.

SRN’s new, low-latency fiber optic network spanning over 400 miles along the coast of Florida coupled with Infinera’s GX G30 platform provides industry-leading high-speed, highly reliable data center services closer to customers and into traditionally underserved areas.

“South Reach Networks is one of the first to offer such robust options for lit services from Miami to Jacksonville, and to provide new diverse fiber services to the growing communities in the Central East Coast that historically had limited fiber options for these types of services,” said Kevin Rocks, EVP Sales and Marketing for South Reach Networks. “Deploying industry-leading solutions like Infinera’s GX G30 platform across our network infrastructure enables us to offer customers 10G, 100G, and 400G Ethernet and Wavelength services today while also positioning our network to seamlessly expand to 800G in the future.”

“Infinera’s GX G30 platform is an ideal solution for innovative network operators to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively launch the latest high-speed services to a diverse set of customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera is delighted to partner with South Reach Networks to bring these types of differentiated services to a broader set of customers.”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

South Reach Networks Media:
media@srnetworks.net

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About South Reach Networks
South Reach Networks is an established, Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider. South Reach Networks constructs, owns, and operates its Metro & Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network. With direct routes into its Carrier Class & Neutral Data Centers, the robust network spans over 400 miles along the East Coast of Florida. South Reach Networks provides customers global and domestic reach to the ever-expanding ecosystem of carriers, subsea, enterprise, and wireless operators. Visit SRNetworks.net for more information.  

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, financial, and operations benefits of Infinera GX Series Compact Modular Platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 26, 2021 as filed with the SEC on August 3, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements. 





