Rubius Therapeutics Appoints Jim Jogerst as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Jim Jogerst as chief business officer. He will oversee business development strategy and execution, including strategic partnerships, collaborations and alliances that align with Rubius’ overall corporate strategy.

“Jim brings more than 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, business development and licensing transactions, valued in excess of $20 billion,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Rubius Therapeutics. “As we continue to grow our promising pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics, Jim’s expertise and strong track record of success with biotech and pharmaceutical deals will be critical in identifying partnerships to help us reach as many patients as possible across the globe.” 

Jim joins Rubius from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, where he led licensing transactions in the company’s Infectious Diseases and Vaccines business. Before that, Mr. Jogerst spent nearly ten years at Alcon, Inc., where he developed and executed business development and licensing and mergers and acquisitions strategy for Alcon’s three global franchises: surgical, pharmaceutical and vision care. Earlier in his career Mr. Jogerst held executive positions in several investment banking firms in Dallas after starting his career in consulting with Arthur Andersen.

“Red Cell Therapeutics have the potential to transform how cancer and autoimmune diseases are treated,” said Jim Jogerst, chief business officer at Rubius Therapeutics. “I am thrilled to join this industry-leading team at such an exciting moment in the company’s trajectory and look forward to applying my business development and partnership expertise to identify the right partners to help deliver on the promise of Rubius’ RED PLATFORM.”

Mr. Jogerst has an MBA in Finance and International Business from Pepperdine University and a BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of North Texas. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation.

About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was named among the 2020 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

