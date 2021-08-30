PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Exhibit at Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

checkAd

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it will be exhibiting at the Western Veterinary Conference to be held September 6th to September 9th, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

PetVivo intends to introduce its lead product, SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, a medical device injection of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles that are wet, slippery and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. WVC is the largest veterinary conference that services the western part of the United States, and normally plays host to more than 15,000+ participants including many of the top industry professionals. 

“We are looking forward to networking with leaders in the industry and develop relationships that will help drive forward our initial veterinary medical device for the management of osteoarthritis, SPRYNG,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. 

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

Conference Exhibit Details:

Western Veterinary Conference (WVC)

Booth #: 949

Dates:

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, September 9, 2021 9:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. 

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year. 

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Email: info1@petvivo.com
(952) 405-6216 

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





