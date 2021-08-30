checkAd

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Share Consolidation and Enters Into Loan Agreement

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Share Consolidation

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) announces that it has received the approval of its shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the consolidation of its issued common shares on the basis of 50 old shares for one new share.

Effective at the opening of trading on September 1, 2021, the Company’s common shares will be called for trading on the Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Neither the Company’s name, nor its trading symbol, will change in connection with the share consolidation.

Loan Agreement

Premier further announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with MPIC Fund I, LP ("MPIC") for a secured loan in the principal amount of up to USD$100,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan matures on August 25, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 6% per annum. The Loan is secured with all of the present and after-acquired property of the Company and ranks equally in priority with all of the loans previously made to the Company by MPIC. The Loan will be used for working capital and may be used to acquire an additional interest in MyCare MedTech Inc., a telehealth company.

The Company is not issuing any securities, or paying any bonus, commission or finder's fees on the Loan. The Loan is repayable at any time without penalty. The Company expects to partially repay the financing upon receiving funds from some of its Arcola investment, which is expected to distribute funds to investors in September 2021. Fund were originally expected to be distributed in August 2021, but payment by Arcola was postponed due to delays with issuance of occupancy permits.

Related party transaction disclosure

As MPIC is a control person of Premier, the Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Loan has been determined to be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval based on sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101.

Premier does not have securities listed or quoted on any of the specified markets listed in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101. Premier is relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval in 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101 as the loan was obtained by Premier from MPIC on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to Premier than if the loan had been obtained from a person dealing at arm’s length with Premier. Further, the loan is not convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities of Premier or a subsidiary entity of the issuer, or otherwise participating in nature, or repayable as to principal or interest, directly or indirectly, in equity or voting securities of Premier or a subsidiary entity of the issuer.

