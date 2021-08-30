checkAd

EZ Exchange OU (EZ365) Acquired By Wee-Cig International Corporation, Russell Korus Named CEO and President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Acquisition Aims to Accelerate EZ365 Vision of Mass Adoption of Blockchain Technology, Expand Investor Base and Value

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that it has acquired a leading innovator in the blockchain space, EZ Exchange OU (“EZ Exchange”), an Estonian corporation that owns EZ365 and all of its affiliated divisions (EZ NFT, EZ Exchange, EZ Win and EZ Academy). 

Recognizing the immense disruptive potential of the blockchain across different industries, Wee-Cig is excited to acquire an innovative and established blockchain-based ecosystem that enables users to invest, play, trade and learn in one integrated, user-friendly platform The acquisition will provide EZ365 with the operational capital required to deliver on its longstanding vision to build the premier, user-friendly blockchain-based ecosystem on the web – enabling the mass adoption of digital assets by combining the best aspects of NFTs (EZ NFT), digital asset trading (EZ Exchange), online gaming (EZ Win), and blockchain education (EZ Academy).

Concurrent with the acquisition, Russell Korus, Founder and CEO of EZ365 and recognized expert and investor in the NFT and cryptocurrency space, has been named CEO and President of Wee-Cig. In this role, Korus will focus on creating value for both new and existing Wee-Cig investors by unleashing the full potential of the EZ365 ecosystem and by expanding the company’s foothold in the blockchain space.

“This acquisition marks a critical and exciting step in the EZ365 journey,” said Korus. “In addition to expanding our investor and capital base, we will be exposed to a much larger market and better positioned to drive value to a broader audience. Wee-Cig recognizes the value of the EZ365 assets and shares our belief in the transformative potential of the blockchain and the role we can play in driving that transformation.”

About Wee-Cig Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (OTCMarkets: WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/                                                              

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based platform to combine NFTs, online gaming, a digital assets exchange, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

For media inquires contact:  
Wee-Cig Media Relations
media@weecigcorp.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EZ Exchange OU (EZ365) Acquired By Wee-Cig International Corporation, Russell Korus Named CEO and President Acquisition Aims to Accelerate EZ365 Vision of Mass Adoption of Blockchain Technology, Expand Investor Base and Value LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...