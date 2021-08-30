checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in five upcoming conferences in September 2021:

  • Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 is being held on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Needham 2nd Virtual Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the Company’s fireside chat.

  • The Cannabis Society’s MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference is being held virtually and in New York on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development is scheduled to host a workshop that day on “Ask Jushi Anything About Their Consolidation Strategy”. For more information about The Cannabis Society’s MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference, please click here.

  • BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference is being held virtually on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder and Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Extraction Expo 2021 is being held September 30 – October 1, 2021 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport located at 5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Kim Eastman, Vice President of Manufacturing is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Down to the Last Drop: Extraction Yields and the Factors that Influence Them on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Panel Room A. Also, Brian Kwaramba, Director of Manufacturing is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Who Controls the Thermostat?: Temperature Control in Extraction and Product Refinement” on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Panel Room B. For more information about the Extraction Expo 2021, please click here.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021 BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in five upcoming …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...