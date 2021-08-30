checkAd

PAE Awarded $28M Counterdrug Surveillance Systems Task Order on Department of Defense Counternarcotics and Global Threats Contract

30.08.2021   

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader merging technology with advanced business practices, delivering innovative solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded a $28 million Counterdrug Surveillance Systems task order by the U.S. Department of Defense on its Counternarcotics and Global Threats contract. PAE will provide program management, operations and maintenance and mission support for systems that detect and monitor the transit of illicit drugs.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said PAE has the specialized expertise needed to support these systems to meet the program’s mission objectives with this new work.

“We look forward to expanding our support for Department of Defense national security initiatives as we apply our wide-ranging capabilities to technologies combating drug trafficking operations,” Peiffer said.

PAE’s Infrastructure and Logistics team will maintain radar systems throughout South and Central America on the four-year task order, supporting the Department of Defense in its role as the lead agency for disrupting illicit drug trafficking activity threatening U.S. national security.

