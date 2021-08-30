BioElectronics Corporation Discusses Q2 Financials

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation ( https://www.bielcorp.com/ OTC: BIEL) said today that it would like to clarify information about the Company and acknowledge the investor community’s request for comments following Q2 financials.

The CEO again took no pay, and the Chairman invested additional cash into the Company.

Two major lenders neither collected nor accrued interest on their notes.

No additional stock was issued during the 2 nd quarter.

quarter. Products using BIEL technology are now on the shelves of major retailers including CVS and Walgreens.

World class athletes are actively promoting BIEL’s technology (KT Recovery+ Wave) on social media.

Keeping in line with BIEL’s impressive year-over-year growth, the six months ended June 30, 2021 sales were 665% higher than the same period during 2020. While Q2 2021 sales were lower than Q1 2021 sales, this does not account for deferred revenue from booked orders, that amounts to $555,000. Deferred revenue will be recorded as sales in the applicable quarter when the products are shipped.

BioElectronics is working to accommodate additional orders after strong product launches in Q1 2021 by their three major channel partners: KT Health, Scott Specialties in the OTC space, and Medi-Launch in the prescription medical market. Consumer acceptance of the technology has been very positive, as witnessed by strong consumer reviews for the KT Recovery+ Wave & DonJoy EME powered by ActiPatch (averaging over 4.5/5 on Amazon.com and their respective company websites). Feedback from surgeons for the RecoveryRx has been excellent.

The Company is also making progress on international sales. In addition to re-acquiring the CE mark (which allows the Company to sell in most international countries) in late 2020, it also obtained MDSAP certification in Q1 2021, which allows for product distribution in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Leveraging these clearances, and working through Medi-Launch, the Company signed four new international distributorship contracts for its RecoveryRx line. The sales team is in ongoing discussions with several firms that have an established presence in the consumer health space, to expand distribution in Europe and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.