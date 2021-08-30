checkAd

BioElectronics Corporation Discusses Q2 Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Revenue Growth Exceeds 665%

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation (https://www.bielcorp.com/ OTC: BIEL) said today that it would like to clarify information about the Company and acknowledge the investor community’s request for comments following Q2 financials.

Key facts from the Q2 financials many of which were found in the footnotes:

  • The CEO again took no pay, and the Chairman invested additional cash into the Company.
  • Two major lenders neither collected nor accrued interest on their notes.
  • No additional stock was issued during the 2nd quarter.
  • Products using BIEL technology are now on the shelves of major retailers including CVS and Walgreens.
  • World class athletes are actively promoting BIEL’s technology (KT Recovery+ Wave) on social media.

Keeping in line with BIEL’s impressive year-over-year growth, the six months ended June 30, 2021 sales were 665% higher than the same period during 2020.  While Q2 2021 sales were lower than Q1 2021 sales, this does not account for deferred revenue from booked orders, that amounts to $555,000.  Deferred revenue will be recorded as sales in the applicable quarter when the products are shipped.

BioElectronics is working to accommodate additional orders after strong product launches in Q1 2021 by their three major channel partners: KT Health, Scott Specialties in the OTC space, and Medi-Launch in the prescription medical market. Consumer acceptance of the technology has been very positive, as witnessed by strong consumer reviews for the KT Recovery+ Wave & DonJoy EME powered by ActiPatch (averaging over 4.5/5 on Amazon.com and their respective company websites). Feedback from surgeons for the RecoveryRx has been excellent.

The Company is also making progress on international sales. In addition to re-acquiring the CE mark (which allows the Company to sell in most international countries) in late 2020, it also obtained MDSAP certification in Q1 2021, which allows for product distribution in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Leveraging these clearances, and working through Medi-Launch, the Company signed four new international distributorship contracts for its RecoveryRx line. The sales team is in ongoing discussions with several firms that have an established presence in the consumer health space, to expand distribution in Europe and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioElectronics Corporation Discusses Q2 Financials Revenue Growth Exceeds 665% FREDERICK, MARYLAND, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - BioElectronics Corporation (https://www.bielcorp.com/ OTC: BIEL) said today that it would like to clarify information about the Company and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...