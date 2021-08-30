Shoals Technologies Group Collaborates with EY for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

EV charging BOS solutions to deliver 20%–30% reduction in installation costs

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Shoals or the Company) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, will collaborate with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for Shoals’ electric vehicle (EV) charging systems solutions. Shoals launched four EV charging product offerings, which are expected to reduce installation costs by 20%–30% compared with conventional solutions.



Electrification in mobility is gathering pace, demanding the reinvention of strategies, operating models and supply chains. Spending on EV charging stations is forecasted to quadruple from $300 million to $1.2 billion by 2023. For the EV charging market to expand and meet customer demand, deployment must become more efficient and less costly. EV BOS components and installation are nearly half the cost of EV charging infrastructure deployment. Shoals’ EV solutions deliver much-needed EV BOS innovation and value by reducing installation cost, lowering material cost and requiring significantly less time on-site during deployment.

The relationship leverages EY US teams’ experience in economic modeling and operational plan development with Shoals’ innovative EV solution offering for broad system deployments. The two companies will collaborate on methods to optimize deployment time and capital efficiency.

“As infrastructure is electrified and supply chains are reimagined, the challenges are too big for one sector or one company to solve alone. Only through collaboration can organizations thrive in the emerging e-mobility ecosystem, win customers, and drive returns while advancing sustainability in transport. This joint effort provides value to the market by leveraging the deep e-mobility and economical experience of EY US teams with the innovative cost-reducing offerings from Shoals,” said Jeff Tolnar, Senior Vice President of EV Solutions for Shoals Technologies Group. “We are thrilled to work with a company of the caliber of EY US in such an important market and expect that the abilities of the two companies will make a powerful combination for our customers.”