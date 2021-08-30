Willis Towers Watson selects Andrew Krasner as new Chief Financial Officer

“Andrew brings almost 25 years of diverse financial and transaction leadership back to Willis Towers Watson. He played key roles in the evolution of Willis Towers Watson as we’ve grown through large combinations over the years. I’m confident Andrew will bring his strategic financial perspective to the company and contribute to our future success,” said John Haley, Chief Executive Officer. “I’d also like to thank Mike for his leadership and dedication to Willis Towers Watson and our finance efforts. Andrew and Mike will work together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has selected Andrew Krasner as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Krasner returns to Willis Towers Watson after driving financial strategy and performance as the CFO of AssuredPartners, Inc. He succeeds Michael (Mike) Burwell in this role. Mike will be taking on a senior role in the medical and data analytics industry going forward.

“I’m excited to return to Willis Towers Watson’s rich culture, strong values and deep commitment to its colleagues and clients,” said Krasner. “Willis Towers Watson is well positioned to compete vigorously across its businesses around the world. I’m also honored to have the opportunity to help drive its financial strategy, growth and performance as CFO.”

Krasner’s career with Willis Towers Watson began in 2009. During his tenure, he served as Global Treasurer and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Willis Towers Watson, and Senior Vice President of Willis Towers Watson Securities. Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, he held various financial roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Krasner has a B.S. and M.B.A. from Cornell University.

“We wish Mike well and look forward to Andrew’s energy, expertise and leadership as part of our team going forward,” added Carl Hess, President. “His contributions will be critical as we continue our efforts to offer a compelling colleague experience, innovate and adapt to address client needs, deliver significant value for our shareholders and better the communities in which we live and work.”

As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson will host an Investor Day September 9, 2021. Specific details for this event will be announced at a later date.

About Willis Towers Watson