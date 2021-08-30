A-Mark Precious Metals Expands Direct-to-Consumer and Minting Businesses Through Strategic Investments

A-Mark increased its ownership of Pinehurst from 10% to 49% for a purchase price of $9.75 million, consisting of $6.75 million in cash and $3.0 million in common stock, representing a $25.0 million valuation. Its investment follows a highly synergistic relationship between the companies that dates back to A-Mark’s initial minority investment in Pinehurst in 2019. As part of the recent transaction, A-Mark also extended its existing exclusive supplier agreement with Pinehurst for an additional five years, to January 2029.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark) , a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, continues to expand its market position in the physical precious metals market by increasing its strategic investments in Pinehurst Coin Exchange, Inc. (Pinehurst) and Sunshine Minting (SMI).

Pinehurst is a leading precious metals broker, servicing the wholesale and retail marketplace, and one of the nation's largest e-commerce retailers of modern and numismatic certified coins on eBay, servicing in excess of 150,000 eBay customers onboarded over the last 36 months. Since its founding in 2005, Pinehurst has established a reputation in the coin industry for best-in-class service and a vast array of numismatists and precious metal products.

“Our acquisition of JMB in March was well-timed and has quickly established a highly effective platform for A-Mark to add leading complementary direct-to-consumer (DTC) properties like Pinehurst to our portfolio,” said A-Mark CEO, Greg Roberts. “Pinehurst has a unique customer base and product offerings and significantly expands our online distribution channels, especially eBay. In addition to expanding our DTC footprint, we’re able to provide Pinehurst and its customers with value-added services, such as sourcing and financing. We look forward to working even more closely with the Pinehurst team to take advantage of the bourgeoning demand for precious metals through online and e-commerce channels.”

Pinehurst Founder, President and CEO Vincent Wade, commented: “A-Mark has been a tremendous partner to Pinehurst and their increased investment provides us with the resources and capabilities to continue providing clients with unparalleled products and services.”

Roberts added: “The ongoing expansion of our DTC footprint aligns with our continued strategic investment in our minting business, most recently highlighted by our increased investment in Sunshine Minting (SMI) from 31.1% to 44.9%. We are excited to be a larger partner with SMI and its CEO Tom Power.”