Global Crossing Airlines Receives Foreign Operating Authority

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce that as of August 27, 2021, it has been granted its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Foreign Charter Air Transportation. Under US DOT Order 2021-8-14, GlobalX can now fly internationally from the US in addition to its domestic operations.

“We are very pleased to have received our final authority from DOT which allows us to fly international charters. We will now begin executing on contracts to fly to the Caribbean, Mexico, Latin America and Canada,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8510

Or

Jeff Walker, Vice President – The Howard Group
Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com
Tel:﻿ ﻿403.221.0915
Toll Free:﻿ ﻿1.888.221.0915

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the Company’s aircraft fleet size and the destinations that the Company intends to service.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

