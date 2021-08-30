VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. provides update from new CEO

“I look forward to the opportunity and challenge created as a result of becoming part of VisualMed though the recent acquisition from Rennova Health. VisualMed is a long-standing public company with a significant and long-established shareholder base that I believe will benefit from the renewed business strategy resulting from this acquisition.

I’d like to share some recent developments and future plans for corporate and business activities and look forward to us sharing many successes in the coming weeks, months and years.

Corporate;

As previously announced the Company has recently regained compliance with OTC disclosure requirements and now has a verified profile and transfer agent verified shareholder indicator displayed by OTC Markets.

The Company intends to complete a name change in the immediate future to InnovaQor, Inc., and will apply for a new trading symbol once complete. We look forward to confirming the completion of these actions and the launch of a new InnovaQor website for up to date information on the Company and its operations.

The Company has retained auditors and is well advanced in completing audited financial statements to our financial year end, June 30th

The Company intends to become compliant with SEC reporting requirements. We believe this increased level of reporting will facilitate transparency and information for our shareholders and the investment community and enhance the credibility and appeal of our Company in the public marketplace.

Business;

We have several software solutions that are fully developed and tested that we are ready to market. We have an expectation of immediate financial benefit from these efforts. In addition to this marketing and deployment, the Company is developing an intelligent platform that should help create a new level of efficiency and added value for almost every clinician and executive in the medical sector. We will continue to disclose significant progress with this project along the way.

We will continue to expand our relationships and partnerships in order to better support our business model and accelerate growth and value for all.

Current solutions include;

Advantage

Advantage is a proprietary lab ordering and reporting software that was developed and used since 2012 to connect doctors to a lab information system. The system was utilized in multiple clinical labs and by many clinicians. The system can facilitate multiple or single orders and creates a user friendly and fully track-able platform for a lab order and report. This system could be amended to facilitate much needed trackability and transparency for Covid 19 testing and vaccinations. The Company continues to monitor and consider how it can launch this technology to help with the current pandemic.