checkAd

VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. provides update from new CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), provides an update from its new CEO

“I look forward to the opportunity and challenge created as a result of becoming part of VisualMed though the recent acquisition from Rennova Health. VisualMed is a long-standing public company with a significant and long-established shareholder base that I believe will benefit from the renewed business strategy resulting from this acquisition.

I’d like to share some recent developments and future plans for corporate and business activities and look forward to us sharing many successes in the coming weeks, months and years.

Corporate;

As previously announced the Company has recently regained compliance with OTC disclosure requirements and now has a verified profile and transfer agent verified shareholder indicator displayed by OTC Markets.

The Company intends to complete a name change in the immediate future to InnovaQor, Inc., and will apply for a new trading symbol once complete. We look forward to confirming the completion of these actions and the launch of a new InnovaQor website for up to date information on the Company and its operations.

The Company has retained auditors and is well advanced in completing audited financial statements to our financial year end, June 30th

The Company intends to become compliant with SEC reporting requirements. We believe this increased level of reporting will facilitate transparency and information for our shareholders and the investment community and enhance the credibility and appeal of our Company in the public marketplace.

Business;

We have several software solutions that are fully developed and tested that we are ready to market. We have an expectation of immediate financial benefit from these efforts. In addition to this marketing and deployment, the Company is developing an intelligent platform that should help create a new level of efficiency and added value for almost every clinician and executive in the medical sector. We will continue to disclose significant progress with this project along the way.

We will continue to expand our relationships and partnerships in order to better support our business model and accelerate growth and value for all.

Current solutions include;

Advantage

Advantage is a proprietary lab ordering and reporting software that was developed and used since 2012 to connect doctors to a lab information system. The system was utilized in multiple clinical labs and by many clinicians. The system can facilitate multiple or single orders and creates a user friendly and fully track-able platform for a lab order and report. This system could be amended to facilitate much needed trackability and transparency for Covid 19 testing and vaccinations. The Company continues to monitor and consider how it can launch this technology to help with the current pandemic.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. provides update from new CEO WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), provides an update from its new CEO “I look forward to the opportunity and challenge created as a result of becoming …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Goliath Drills 35.72 Meters* Grading 6.37 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.46 g/t Au and 122.13 g/t Ag) at ...
Statkraft signs power agreements with Aquila Capital for two wind farms in Finland
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
ContextVision: Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth
ValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...