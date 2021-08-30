checkAd

Aequus Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Second Highest Quarterly Revenues in Company History

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Second Quarter 2021”) and associated Company developments. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.

“It finally feels like we are back to normal levels of business activity,” said Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO. “With the sudden onset of COVID-19 in 2020 Aequus, like many companies, aggressively lowered costs, slowed down programs and reduced sales force costs. In 2021 we more aggressively invested in future growth, launching the Evolve products, funding the regulatory costs of Zimed, increasing our legal and commercial diligence of potential new products and adding to our commercial team. This investment in future growth is expected to bolster revenues over the coming months and allow us to continue with the reVision transaction announced earlier this month.”

Grant Larsen, the Chief Commercial Officer added that “we were very pleased with the sales teams ability to incorporate Evolve into their product menu. We invested time and money streamlining processes, adding the e-commerce platform as well as refining sales strategies during the Second Quarter 2021, which was the first full quarter of sales since the Evolve product launch last March. Our business performed very well during previous Covid lockdowns and we are hopeful that business will continue to return to normal; However, we feel that we have a tested and successful pandemic response strategy if the Fourth Wave does lead to new restrictions. I am proud to be working with such a dynamic team and expect to see future sales growth and a return on our recent investments in people and infrastructure.”

“We are pleased to see the strong rebound in sales in Second Quarter 2021. While our losses compared to the same period last year look larger than normal by comparison, we want to remind investors that Q2 of 2020 coincided with the onset of COVID- 19 and was not a normal quarter considering the cost saving measure we implemented at the start of the pandemic.”   

Financial Report Highlights

Aequus reported its second highest revenue quarter to date, with $651,516 in promotional services and product sales revenue during Second Quarter 2021 compared to revenue of $542,992 generated during the same period in 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021 (“YTD 2021”) Aequus achieved $1,143,337 in revenues compared to $1,122,442 generated during the six months ended June 30, 2020 (“YTD 2020”) – an increase of $20,895, or 2%.

