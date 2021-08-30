checkAd

Synaptics to Acquire DSP Group, Expanding Leadership in Low Power AI Technology

globenewswire
30.08.2021   

Further Accelerates IoT Diversification While Strengthening Wireless Connectivity Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) and DSP Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSPG) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, whereby Synaptics acquires DSP Group, a leading global provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, at $22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The combination is anticipated to generate annual run rate synergies of $30 million for the new entity to be realized within 12 months of closing and is immediately accretive to Synaptics' non-GAAP earnings. The transaction is expected to be financed through a combination of cash on hand and a fully committed, incremental debt financing arrangement with a projected close by the end of calendar year 2021, subject to DSP Group shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.  

DSP Group has leadership positions across multiple markets in the Internet of Audio Things (IoAT) with significant growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications & collaboration, and wireless IoT devices. Most of these solutions are quite relevant to Synaptics' existing customer base, furthering the strategy of cross-selling portfolio devices.

Synaptics recently announced its Low Power Edge AI initiative, which opens a significant long-term opportunity with ABI research predicting approximately 2.5 billion TinyML units to be sold by 2030.  The addition of DSP Group's best-in-class SmartVoice products to Synaptics' Katana smart vision platform creates a complete portfolio that can both serve existing customer needs and address the significant future market.  In addition, the combination further strengthens Synaptics' industry-leading wireless connectivity portfolio by adding DECT Ultra Low Energy (ULE), which enables a fully-featured intelligent home security solution.

"We continue to invest in technologies that tilt our product mix toward IoT applications," said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. "DSP Group's expertise in SmartVoice and ULE wireless solutions, coupled with Synaptics' leadership position in far-field speech recognition and IoT directed Wi-Fi/BT combos enables us to deliver increasingly differentiated solutions to our combined customer base, while positioning us to lead the transition to AI enabled devices at the edge of the network."

