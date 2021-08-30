Vantagepoint A.I. Recognized Again by Inc. Magazine as One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

checkAd

The company saw 151% growth over the last three years!

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Vantagepoint AI has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in their Inc. 5000 list. This is the second year Vantagepoint A.I. has made the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies.

Foto: Accesswire

Small businesses are integral to the nation's economy. Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for their home computers. The company's groundbreaking, patented software gives traders predictive forecasts 1-3 days in advance of financial market movements with up to 87.4% accuracy. Vantagepoint A.I. has been a stable part of the Tampa Bay business community for over 42 years.

"Even in the throes of a pandemic we were able to grow our product and our business," says Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., "To me, being on the list this year is a signpost for our company. Our top priority during this public health crisis was to ensure the safety of our team while making sure our world class customer service continued without interruption for our traders. I am so impressed that my team was able to create so much growth in such unique times!"

Over the last year, Vantagepoint A.I. has dramatically expanded its team to meet customer needs in keeping with the company's long-standing reputation for superior customer care. The company also expanded its training for traders and released a cadre of new tools to ensure their success.

"We are constantly improving our company and our product to make traders' lives easier and responding to their needs," notes Mendelsohn, "By my measure, that can only mean continued success!"

See how predictive A.I. is leveling the trading field for independent traders at a live, interactive training.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.

Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media Contact:

Lisa Moretti, lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: Vantagepoint AI
 



