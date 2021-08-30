checkAd

Bergio International Launches Aphrodite's on Amazon to Continue Profit Margin Increase on Fashion Jewelry

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry has announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing fashion jewelry label, officially launched on Amazon. Entering the market on August 5, 2021, the launch of Aphrodite's on the global platform was one of the fastest in the Bergio portfolio.

Foto: Accesswire

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "The successful launch on Amazon for Aphrodite's has brought in an influx of additional revenue and further solidifies our strategy to diversify all our distribution channels and improve marketing spending. Since the acquisition of Aphrodite's, we have been committed to further improving their balance sheet by spending advertising dollars more effectively, increasing the average profit margin per piece, lowering the cost of production, and helping the brand better connect with their global customer base wherever they like to shop."

Foto: Accesswire

Berge Abajian added, "We aim to reach a healthy gross margin of 82-84% before the start of our most important fourth quarter. We are fully committed to ensuring prompt delivery, superior customer service, and the highest quality jewelry for a successful holiday season. This exciting time of year is our most impactful for revenue and the bottom line. We will finally begin to see the full impact of our acquisitions and strategic decisions, helping us achieve our yearly revenue goals.

A vertically integrated company, Bergio International has complete control over its supply chain and all associated costs. They are in the due diligence process of procuring a new manufacturing facility in the Republic of Armenia, which will employ over 100 skilled artisans. This deliberate move, coupled with the diversification of selling channels, should position the company for a landmark close to the already impressive 2021 fiscal year.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

