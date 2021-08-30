checkAd

SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that on August 25, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2021. As of August 27, 2021, there were 35,948,821 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 148 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

