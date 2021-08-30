checkAd

Biomerica expects Completion of Patient Enrollment for its InFoods Diagnostic-Guided Therapy Irritable Bowel Syndrome Clinical Trial this week

  • Final patients to compete this double blinded trial by end of October.
  • Top-Line trial results expected by year end.
  • The InFoods IBS Diagnostic-Guided Therapy is the first therapy of its kind for treating all forms of IBS.
  • InFoods IBS product addresses the over $30 billion IBS market in the U.S.
  • Approximately 40 million Americans suffer from IBS¹.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced it expects final patient enrollment in its endpoint clinical trial for its InFoods diagnostic-guided therapy (DGT), designed to alleviate Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms. The clinical trial is being conducted by Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc., a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist hospital and the University of Michigan as primary enrollment centers for this study.

Biomerica expects the final patients enrolled in the endpoint trial to complete treatment by the end of October, after which the study data locked and final statistical analysis will be performed. Top-line trial results showing the efficacy of the InFoods IBS product are expected by year end.

It is estimated that over 40 million Americans suffer from IBS and the symptoms are often triggered by consumption of specific foods (which are unique in each sufferer). The total cost (direct + indirect) of IBS has been estimated at $30 billion annually in just the United States. IBS is a common condition that can substantially impair a patients physical and mental well-being, and their ability to function both at home and in the workplace.

This endpoint trial is a double-blinded, randomized, controlled clinical trial using the InFoods IBS test to manage the debilitating pain and suffering of patients diagnosed with IBS. The trial evaluates improvements in nine different endpoints (IBS symptoms) in patients using of the InFoods diagnostic guided therapy. It also stratifies enrollment by the three main IBS subclasses (IBS-Constipation, IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Mixed). There is currently no FDA cleared therapy for IBS-Mixed. InFoods IBS utilizes an antibody guided blood test to identify patient-specific foods that may alleviate IBS symptoms when eliminated from the diet.

