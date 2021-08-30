Gildan Publishes its 17th Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

In 2020, the Company faced unprecedented circumstances due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two back-to-back hurricanes in Central America. Still, despite these challenging events, Gildan ended the year on a strong note, demonstrating that operating and financial performance combined with a focus on ESG creates value for all stakeholders.

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to share the publication of its 17 th Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, available here . The 2020 ESG report showcases Gildan’s approach and commitment to ESG, the Company’s 2020 performance results, and key priorities towards continuing its vision of Making Apparel Better.

“Last year, more than ever, we were able to witness the strength and resiliency of our unique business model and the importance of ESG,” said Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. “While we are pleased with the success and recognition we have achieved, there is still more work to be done and we are now working on our “Next Generation” ESG strategy and a new set of long-term goals, which we will announce later this year.”

In 2020, Gildan received some of the following recognition from organizations worldwide for its ESG practices:

Gildan’s 2020 ESG report is available here and 2020 highlights from the report can be found below:

Environment:

For over 16 years, Gildan has measured, monitored, optimized, and reported its environmental results aimed at lowering its impact on the planet. In 2020, Gildan completed its second set of 5-year environmental targets, and while the Company was not able to meet all its goals as it diverted attention and resources to navigating through the pandemic, responding to the aftermath of the hurricanes, and putting its people first, Gildan was still able to make some important progress.