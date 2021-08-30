American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO

Company implements leadership transition as part of long-term growth strategy to include CEO and Board of DirectorsRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), today announced the appointment of current company Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ryan Melsert as its new CEO. Melsert's appointment is part of a leadership transition to prioritize the company's technology development and commercialization efforts and to position the company for long-term growth.

"Ryan and I have been working together closely over the past two years to set the direction of this company and to help evolve it to where it is today," said Doug Cole, outgoing ABTC CEO. He continued, "Over the past few months Ryan has increasingly taken over day-to-day leadership responsibilities including setting long-term company strategies, leading investor presentations, developing high-value strategic partnerships, and leading the recruiting and hiring of company executives. It is in the best interests of the company to formalize this leadership transition and to appoint him as company CEO, and I look forward to supporting this succession in every way needed going forward."

"I am humbled to receive this appointment to company CEO with full support from the board of directors," said ABTC CTO and incoming CEO Ryan Melsert. "It has been a privilege to work alongside Doug, our independent board members, employees, and other key stakeholders over the past two years to build this strong foundation upon which we will further accelerate our growth. We have an unprecedented set of tailwinds behind us as our technologies simultaneously address the critical needs of mitigating global climate change and the environmental impact of conventional battery metals mining, of producing lower cost battery metals to increase the penetration of electric storage solutions throughout the market, and of increasing domestic production of battery metals to improve security of supply and national security interests. As we now reprioritize our resources to focus on the commercialization of our in-house developed technologies within the lithium-ion battery recycling and primary battery metals fields, we are excited to accelerate our contributions to solving these immense challenges."