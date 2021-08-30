checkAd

Termination of liquidity provider agreement (inside information), recruitment of a CFO (inside information) and approval of long-term incentive program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 14:23  |  46   |   |   

The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S has today decided the following:

Termination of liquidity provider agreement (inside information)

Wirtek entered into a liquidity provider agreement with Lago Kapital Oy in January 2020 to reduce the spread between buy and sell share prices and support an increase in the traded volume of Wirtek’s shares as well as to attract more shareholders (see company announcement no. 113). The agreement guarantees a maximum spread of 4% for at least 85% of the continuous trading period.

This liquidity provider agreement has proven to be very successful during 2020, increasing the average daily trade in Wirtek shares from TDKK 21 during 2019 to TDKK 174 during 2020, an increase of almost 730%. So far in 2021, the average daily trade in Wirtek shares has been TDKK 578, a further increase from 2020 of more than 230%. Furthermore, the average spread between buy and sell prices has been significantly reduced from 3,2% in March 2020 down to 1,3% in July 2021. In addition, Wirtek has increased the number of qualified shareholders (owning more than EUR 500 in Wirtek shares) from around 200 qualified shareholders beginning of 2020 to now approx. 1,200 qualified shareholders in August 2021. By mid-year 2021 the pricing of the Wirtek shares no longer seems to be significantly affected by the liquidity provider arrangement. 

Based on the increase in average daily trading volume and an average spread continuing to be consistently below 2% every month of 2021, the Board of Directors has today decided to terminate the liquidity provider agreement with effect by end of September 2021 and re-allocate the saved budget to other investor-related activities.   

Process initiated for recruitment of a CFO (inside information)

As Wirtek is focused on reaching the accelerated growth targets of the Accelerate25 strategy launched in January this year (see company announcement no. 01/2021), the Board of Director has decided to further strengthen the organisation by initiating a search process for a skilled CFO to be part of Wirtek’s C-level management team. The Board of Directors expects this position to be filled either late 2021 or early 2022. A company announcement with more details will be issued at that time.

