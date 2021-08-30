checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021   

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program of the Manistee School District, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. MGLVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 31, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for Michigan families, but online learning with MGLVA has been a constant and provided stability in such unprecedented times,” said MGLVA Head of School Kendall Schroeder. “I’m looking forward to another year of seeing our students and families grow and achieve incredible success!”

Authorized by Manistee Area Public Schools, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, MGLVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like MGLVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend MGLVA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business Management, Health Science, Finance and Marketing. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. MGLVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

MGLVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about MGLVA and how to enroll, visit mglva.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is an online public-school program of the Manistee School District, serving students across the state of Michigan. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com.

