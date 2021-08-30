Predictmedix Announces Strategic Partnership with Indian Defense Contractor for Southern Asia Region

Paras TechCare, a Division of Paras Defence, to Manufacture and Resell Safe Entry Stations into Indian Private and Public Sectors on Behalf of PredictmedixParas Secured Two Initial High-Visibility Placements at Tier-1 Events in India; Serving as …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic partnership with Paras TechCare , a division of Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd ("Paras"), under which Paras will manufacture, market, sell and distribute Predictmedix's proprietary Safe Entry Stations in a turnkey manner for deployment in the public sector throughout

Paras is one of the largest providers of defense related technologies to the Indian government and has clientele extending into other Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The Company is an approved registered vendor to almost all government and public sector departments throughout India. The Company's Paras TechCare division leverages Paras' experience in manufacturing, as well as emerging technologies such as Predictmedix's Safe Entry Station, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Under the terms of the new reseller agreement, Paras TechCare will manufacture and sell Safe Entry Stations within the Southern Asian market on behalf of Predictmedix, where Paras maintains significant public sector relationships through its defense contractor business lines.

"Predictmedix has been an ideal partner, offering incredible rapid health screening solutions that are becoming increasingly prominent within the Indian market," said Anish Mehta, Director at Paras Defence. "With screening applications from COVID-19 to impairment by drugs or alcohol, we see significant potential for this technology within the Indian public sector. I look forward to working closely with the Predictmedix team as we roll their technology out throughout Southern Asia."

"We have been incredibly impressed with the capabilities and reach of the team at Paras, and are ready to enter a new phase of our strategic partnership," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "Allowing Paras TechCare to fabricate our platform in India will utilize their engineering expertise to help decrease production time, control costs and increase efficiencies. We are eager to leverage their established relationships in the government, targeting key public sector opportunities where our safety solution can add the most value.