Gaia to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) ("Gaia" and/or the "Company"), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

Presentation: Wednesday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast: Link

Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 9th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Attending: Tuesday, September 14th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Gaia's investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com

