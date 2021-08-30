checkAd

Gaia to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) ("Gaia" and/or the "Company"), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time
Webcast: Link

Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 9th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Attending: Tuesday, September 14th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Gaia's investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

