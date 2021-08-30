Recruiter.com Acquires Flexible Talent Solutions Leader, the Novo Group

Transforming recruiting into an on-demand experienceNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions , today announced it has completed …

Transforming recruiting into an on-demand experience NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions , today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Novo Group, Inc. (the "Novo Group"), a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods. "We couldn't be more excited to bring the Novo Group to Recruiter.com, combining a trailblazing recruiting technology solutions platform with a leading-edge talent acquisition practice," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Together, we'll define the future of recruiting, creating the on-demand and flexible experience that enables every employer to recruit talent and scale up and down with demand swiftly. The acquisition adds fuel to our rapidly growing on-demand recruiting segment, which already showed 88% sequential quarterly growth in the second quarter of 2021."