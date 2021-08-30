Network Forensics Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% over the next Ten Years

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of a revised market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global network forensics market reached a valuation of close to US$ 2.2 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% over the next ten years.

Increasing demand for network forensics services and cyber-security forensics services to secure firms, organizations, networks, endpoints and data centers from malicious attacks, numerous ransomware and APTs, and detect and resolve network security breaches is propelling the growth of the global network forensics market.

Several industry players are introducing advanced network forensics tools in the market to mitigate cyber-threats.

For instance, CounterFlow AI introduced a new solution based on what it calls 'network forensics'. The platform, called ThreatEye, is an open, scalable AIOps platform designed to ease the burden of SOC analysts who are in need of high-fidelity analysis for investigations but are overwhelmed by unnecessary volumes of data flowing through the network.

Savvius is a leader in actionable forensics solutions for network performance and security. The company has added extra features into its existing network forensics solutions for network performance diagnostics, visualization, and security investigations. The solution enables packet capture and analysis appliances operate at up to 25 Gbps and are available with storage capacity up to 192TB.

Companies in this industry are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their consumer base.

For instance, Palo Alto Networks, a leading cybersecurity vendor, acquired The Crypsis Group" an incident response, risk management, and digital forensics consulting firm. This acquisition enabled company to help customers not only predict and prevent cyberattacks but also mitigate the impact of any breach they may face.

Companies are also entering into partnerships to expand their customer base across several developing economies.